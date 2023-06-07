WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert on Wednesday for a three-year-old boy who went missing from White County.

According to the TBI, Kadon Wendt was last seen on Tuesday, June 6 in Sparta.

Authorities described the boy as being 3-feet 1-inch tall, weighing 30 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Kadon’s disappearance.

If you see Kadon or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the White County Sheriff’s Office at 931-738-7111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.