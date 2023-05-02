JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Johnson City on Tuesday.

According to the TBI, 77-year-old Sheryl Frost has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home.

The TBI reports that Frost could be in Virginia and is thought to be driving a 2015 white Jeep Patriot with TN tag 429 BJMD.

She is described as having gray hair and blue eyes. Frost weighs roughly 140 pounds and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. Her hair could be shorter than in the photo provided by the TBI, the agency stated.

Anyone with information about Frost’s whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6158.