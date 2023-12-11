DANDRIDGE, (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lucia Perez, a missing minor from Jefferson County.

Perez is 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Her last sighting was on April 10, 2023, in Dandridge.

She has turned 16 years old since the time she was added to the TBI website as a missing child earlier this year.

If you have seen Perez or have any information about her whereabouts, please get in touch with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-471-6000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

