KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly two years after Chadwick “Chad” Carr went missing, a teen honored him in her prom photos.

E’miya Hill’s parents grew up with Chad Carr, and he became an important figure in her life as well. Hill said she was surprised by a family member with a photo of him before her prom, after telling them how she wished he could be there for the event.

“I know if he was here, that he would have been there and he would’ve been there to support me and take pictures with me, and just lightened everybody’s spirit up and making everybody laugh. I know he would’ve been there,” Hill said.

E’miya Hill at prom, holding a photo of Chad Carr. (Launa Cole)

Hill said Chad Carr always showed up for big events in her life.

“He actually took me to the father-daughter dance because my daddy couldn’t make it, he had to work, so he stepped in and he took me and it was just amazing, that was one of the best nights of my life. Knowing that he was there to do that for me and take me, that was one of the last memories I had with him so that meant something very big to me,” Hill said.

Chad Carr disappeared in May 2021 and was reportedly last seen near N. Central Street and Morelia Avenue. He was an Anderson County resident but was known to frequent Knoxville.

Carr’s sister, Whitney Williams said there have been no leads in the case.

“We haven’t had anything updated since he’s been missing, since the first two weeks that he disappeared. It’s really been like a dead end, complete stop… like no one cares at this point,” Williams said.

Chadwick Carr.

Despite the lack of progress in finding him, his family is determined to find out what happened.

“I’m in it for the long haul, it’s not gonna stop it’s always going to be ongoing until we find Chad,” said Christa Carr, Chad Carr’s mother.

She hopes people will continue to search for him.

“I just want to say thank you, I don’t think I’ve done that, I just want to say thank you for the ongoing search. Maybe we can come up with something new or another angle to find Chad,” Christa Carr said.

Hill said she does not want him to miss another milestone.

“I graduate next year and I went to prom and he’s just not here to see this stuff, so I just want anyone who knows anything, who’s heard anything to speak out and say something and speak up so he can come home.”

Anyone who has seen Carr or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Anderson County emergency dispatch.