KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Silver Alerts were issued for people who are currently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.

Silver Alerts are currently active for Daniel Hanes Dewey and Mary Ann Sampson. Claudene Whaley, 76, of Gatlinburg, was one of the other missing people but was found dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Mary Ann Sampson, 55

Mary Ann Sampson

Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from Morristown, has not been seen or heard from by family or friends since Sunday, Aug. 14.

She was reported to be 5-feet 6-inches tall and around 150 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black leggings with glasses. A silver alert was issued for her by the Morristown Police Department on Aug. 19.

Investigators ask anyone with information concerning her whereabouts to contact the police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Daniel Hanes Dewey, 72

Daniel Hanes Dewey

Daniel Hanes Dewey, 72, of Knox County was last seen in Knoxville on March 24 around 2 a.m. as he walked near Black Oak Baptist Church near Old Maynardville Pike. A silver alert was issued by the TBI on March 26. Dewey is 6-foot-tall, 190 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

He also has a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely.

Dewey’s family and friends are offering a reward of $25,000.

Police are asking if the public sees or has information about Dewey, to please call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 215-2443 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.