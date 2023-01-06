A reconstruction of what the unidentified woman found in Gatlinburg may have looked like. (National Missing and Unidentified Persons System)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman whose remains were found below a tramway station in Gatlinburg 48 years ago is still unidentified.

The only name given for this woman is #UP1589, an identifier given to her by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) in 2008. The woman was estimated to be between the ages of 30-45, but when she was found on Dec. 22, 1974, her remains were no longer recognizable according to her NamUs entry. If the estimate of her age was correct, she would be between the ages of 78-93 in 2023.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office found her body near Cove Mountain chalet, below a tramway station at Gatlinburg Ski Lodge, according to NamUs. It was estimated that she was found two months after she died.

NamUs estimates that the woman was around 5’8″ tall and around 140 pounds. She was described as Caucasian with short brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a white short-sleeved blouse with small yellow flowers, a white sweater with a dark blue coat, dark blue pants and dark blue heavy men’s socks over pantyhose.

Notably, NamUs says that when she was found, no shoes were found and she was not wearing any jewelry.

The other agencies listed in the report are the Gatlinburg Police Department, which investigated the case, and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center. To see the full report on NamUs, click here.