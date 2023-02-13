KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has been reported missing after leaving her home on Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Audree Duncan, 23, reportedly left the area of Whittle Springs Road around 2:30-3:30 p.m. The reason is unknown at this time, Knoxville Police said.
Duncan weighs about 120 lbs and is 5’1″ tall. She has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She also has a heart tattoo behind her right ear and a flower tattoo on her right wrist.
“There are concerns regarding her well-being,” Knoxville Police said.
Knoxville Police is asking the public if they see Duncan, to call 911.