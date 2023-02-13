KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has been reported missing after leaving her home on Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Audree Duncan, 23 (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

Audree Duncan, 23, reportedly left the area of Whittle Springs Road around 2:30-3:30 p.m. The reason is unknown at this time, Knoxville Police said.

Duncan weighs about 120 lbs and is 5’1″ tall. She has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She also has a heart tattoo behind her right ear and a flower tattoo on her right wrist.

“There are concerns regarding her well-being,” Knoxville Police said.

Knoxville Police is asking the public if they see Duncan, to call 911.