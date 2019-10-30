Missing teenager, suspected abductor spotted in Virginia; manhunt underway

News
Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that missing 14-year-old Isabel Hicks, and her suspected abductor 33-year-old Bruce Lynch were spotted in Hanover County, Monday night.

The pair were spotted in the Montpelier area of the County. Media were being asked to stay a few miles away in a Food Lion parking lot.

RELATED: FBI joins search for missing Virginia teen believed to be with mom’s ex-boyfriend

The Louisa and Hanover County sheriff’s offices said around 4 a.m. that they would be scaling back operations for the night, and they would come back out to search when the sun comes up.

RELATED: Authorities hold press conference on missing Virginia teen: ‘Our efforts will not stop’

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued Monday for Hicks after disappearing from her Louisa County home on October 21.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories