FRANCONIA, NH (WKRN) – A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief said just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, searchers found the body of Emily Sotelo on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia, New Hampshire.

Sotelo, a Massachusetts native, reportedly left to go hike Franconia Ridge by herself the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20.

Emily Sotelo (Courtesy: NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief)

When she did not return at the planned time, a family member notified NH Fish and Game. A search then began Sunday evening, but high winds, cold temperatures and blowing snow made it difficult.

Authorities spent the next two days searching for Sotelo and found tracks and items belonging to her at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Searchers then found her body at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A NH Army National Guard helicopter helped extricate Sotelo to the Cannon Mountain Ski Area.

No additional information was immediately released.