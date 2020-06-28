Mississippi House votes to replace state flag

A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020. Athletic coaches and their staffs from the state’s public universities held a joint news conference and called for a change in the Mississippi state flag. Additionally several head coaches met with both the lieutenant governor and Speaker Philip Gunn, as well as their lawmakers, to lobby for the change. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi House of Representatives voted Sunday to remove the current state flag which carries the Confederate battle emblem.

The 91-23 vote comes after the House and Senate passed a resolution Saturday to suspend the rules to take up a new flag bill.

The final vote on the bill now heads to Senate floor.

According to House Bill 1796, a commission of nine will be formed to adopt a flag that will not include the design of a Confederate flag. One design that must be considered for votes is the phrase “In God We Trust.”

The commission has until September 14 to provide new flag designs and submit them to the Secretary of State.

All designs recommended by the commission must be placed on the ballot in a special election November 3.

If majority of Mississippians vote against the new design, the commission will reconvene to recommend another state flag to be presented to the legislature during the 2021 regular session.

BREAKING: The Mississippi House of Representatives passed a new flag bill. Sending it over to the Senate.

BREAKING NEWS ALERT 🚨: The @MSHouseOfRep has voted 91-23 in favor to change the current #Mississippi state flag by removing the Confederate emblem. Now the final bill heads to the senate.

