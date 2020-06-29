Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove rebel emblem from flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi legislators have taken historic votes to remove a Confederate battle emblem from their state flag.

Spectators in the Capitol cheered and applauded after the votes Sunday.

It’s the last state flag that includes a Confederate symbol that many people condemn as racist.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill. The change comes amid widespread protests over racial injustice.

Mississippi has a 38% Black population. A commission will design a new flag that cannot include the Confederate symbol but must have the words “In God We Trust.”

Voters will be asked to approve the new design in the Nov. 3 election.