A Mississippi man has died following a motorcycle crash in Maryville.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says Eugine Tice Junior crashed on Calderwood Highway Tuesday near The Dragon.

The sheriff’s office saying the 69-year-old was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later.

We’re told Tice’s wife, who was on the motorcycle at the time of the crash, is in stable condition.