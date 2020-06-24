MLB considering “pool” teams in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Major League Baseball is back after agreeing to health and safety protocols Tuesday afternoon and it could mean professional baseball in Nashville.

Just after the agreement was announced Jayson Stark from the Athletic reported MLB was talking with Nashville about hosting two teams of unsigned players that teams could pull from. The players would make $400 a week and Nashville would get a fee each time an MLB team signed one of those players.

Tuesday evening the Nashville Sounds confirmed the basics of that story with this statement,

“The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has had discussions with Major League Baseball about the possibility of hosting games that would consist of free agents competing against each other at First Horizon Park this summer.

We continue to have meaningful discussions with baseball officials and local health officials with hopes of baseball in Nashville in 2020.”

The Major League season is scheduled to begin July 23rd or 24th with practice starting July 1st. There is no word yet one when these “unsigned” players would report to Nashville if an agreement is reached.

First Horizon Park is home to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, there has been no word on if there will be any kind of minor league season following the major league agreement.