MLily USA opens in Farragut

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – A new company in town is hoping to help locals get a good night’s sleep while also bringing dozens of new jobs to Knox County.

MLily USA Mattress held its grand opening on Wednesday at its location on Kingston Pike, where it has officially relocated its corporate headquarters.

A spokesperson for MLily says they have the best foam mattresses around.

“We sell memory foam,” said president of MLily USA Stephen Chen. “Our parent company, which is located out of China, is the largest foam-producing company in the world and we are a branch of that company. We offer the best, we feel the best memory foam products in the US.”

Chen went on to say that right now, they have around 20 people working in the office, plus a store manager for sales. The company hopes to add more people as they grow.