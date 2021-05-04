MNPD officer shot in incident at South Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a home on the 7200 block of Sugarloaf Drive in South Nashville.

According to MNPD, Metro Police officer Brian Sherman was shot in the incident and was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his left arm.

Metro Police tells News 2 that Sherman was hit while answering a call of a woman shot, but that the call was a setup to get police to respond.

The man who shot Officer Sherman, 22-year-old Salman Mohamed, fatally shot himself in the head with a rifle in the driveway of the home as officers attempted to negotiate with him. No officers fired at Mohamed.

