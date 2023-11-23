KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For most, Thanksgiving is about spending time with family around the dinner table. For others, they don’t necessarily have that luxury and rely on programs like Mobile Meals to get their meals during the week and on holidays.

On Thanksgiving, Mobile Meals in Knoxville is delivering meals to area seniors and spending time with them to celebrate the holiday. For some volunteers, it’s more than just delivering a meal.

“I have the best route you could possibly have. The people on my route make me feel loved and they bless me,” Amy Richardson said. “I see them and I see how hard it is to be alone and not be able to get out, I cry every time.”

One of the people on Amy Richardson’s route is Michael, who has been receiving Mobile Meal deliveries for eight months. He says the food is great but it is also a way for people like him to be checked on.

“It means more than just the food. Man does not live by bread alone. It’s also a security check because I live by myself,” Michael said. “What if I’ve had an accident or a stroke or something. If I don’t answer that door they will call me and make sure that I’m alright. Another thing it means is I get a good nutritional meal.”

Sara Keel with Mobile Meals says this year’s turnout was great: There are 150 volunteers delivering meals to 700 of the organization’s 1,100 seniors.

“It’s just a really special opportunity to be able to deliver on Thanksgiving day and be a part of our seniors’ days just as much as anyone else’s,” Keel said. “I know our volunteers out there are extremely excited to get out there and visit these seniors and bring them a nice meal and just smile and enjoy the day.”

For some of their clients, this is the only interaction they may get for the week.

“It’s really important that our volunteers are able to go and be that family for them today,” Keel said.