Mom of 2 missing kids to be sent to Idaho to face charges

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman is expected to be sent from Hawaii to Idaho to face charges in the disappearance of her young son and teenage daughter.

PREVIOUS: Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband

Lori Vallow was arrested last month in Hawaii on felony charges of child abandonment in Idaho. The case has attracted attention with revelations of her doomsday beliefs and a series of mysterious deaths.

RELATED: Case of missing children tied to doomsday beliefs, 3 deaths

The children vanished in September. A defense attorney says Vallow shouldn’t be questioned without an attorney during the journey Wednesday.

FILE – This combination photo of undated file photos, released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, show missing children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Police say the mother of two missing kids has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located. Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September 2019, and police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, lied to investigators about where the children are. When police returned to their home in Idaho to question them again, the adults had disappeared. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

She’s being held on $5 million bail, and her first court appearance in Idaho is Friday.