Mom searches for vet who encouraged her son to finish hike at Clingmans Dome

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kentucky mom says she is searching for a man who helped motivate her son to make it to the top of Clingmans Dome during a hike.

Andrea Louise Reed says she can’t thank this veteran enough for cheering on Gunner, her son. She adds that the stranger would go ahead of Gunner, wait for him, and continue to root him on throughout the hike.

All of the encouragement allowed Gunner to do more than he thought he could ever could. The veteran even gave the boy a congratulatory fist bump at the top of Clingmans Dome, along with a pep talk. Reed says the man doesn’t realize how much he helped her son along the way.