KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As much of the United States anxiously awaits to see if a compromise can be reached when it comes to the debt ceiling debate, experts with the University of Tennessee weighed in on what the different outcomes could mean for the economy.

Don Bruce serves as the Randy and Jenny Boyd Distinguished Professor in the Haslam College of Business at UT with a joint appointment as Director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research and Professor in the Department of Economics.

Bruce started by discussing what he felt was most important for East Tennesseans to know.

He described the debt ceiling as a binding limit on the amount of money that the federal government can borrow to pay its bills. The deficit is the annual shortfall between revenues and spending, which was about $1.4 trillion last year, considering the nation brought in $4.9 trillion in revenues but spent $6.3 trillion. Bruce also explained that annual deficits during the pandemic were on the order of $3 trillion per year. In short, the national debt is the total accumulation of deficits from history that haven’t yet been paid off. Currently, the debt ceiling is sitting at $31.4 trillion.

Bruce also talked about the purpose of the debt ceiling considering Congress has passed it 89 times since 1917.

“It’s important though because it brings the policy makers together on a fairly regular basis to confront the fact that we’re running up tremendous debt,” said Bruce. “We need to have this regular reckoning to really come to terms with the fact that are continuing to add to this debt and at some point we’re going to have to pay those bills.”

Bruce explained what the bottom line will look like if the government doesn’t raise the debt ceiling in time.

“It’s just like you and me,” began Bruce. “If we have a credit card and we reach a credit limit and we go to pay for something the credit card is denied, at some point the federal government’s bank account is going to run out of cash and they won’t be able to pay their bills on time.”

Most estimates suggest that the government could literally run out of cash sometime in June.

Bruce explained this situation will not necessarily mean a government shutdown considering Congress has already passed a spending bill. However, in addition to the government’s bank account running out of cash, that will lead to them not being able to make payments on time. He said this could impact Social Security, Medicare, and other federal benefits and payroll for federal employees, including the military.

If the government defaults on its debt, it’s just like any other person, their credit score goes down and our interest rates go up. Bruce said that could have ripple effects throughout financial markets until a solution is eventually reached. It could also increase the cost of future debt to the federal government.

When asked what Bruce thought would happen, he said he was optimistic a deal will be reached soon.

“No party in this conversation wants to default on credit, no matter what you hear,” he said. “What’s going to have to happen is each side is going to need to give something up, there’s going to be a compromise, I’m fully confident in that.” Bruce said he thinks a deal could be reached following the Memorial Day holiday weekend.