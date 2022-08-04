KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Professor of Accounting with the University of Tennessee spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side news to help break down how shoppers can best utilize the grocery sales tax holiday in the month of August.

Starting Monday, Aug. 1, Tennessee shoppers don’t have to pay any taxes when they buy food at the grocery store. The grocery sales tax suspension holiday continues all month long. During this period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax-free.

The state says you’ll still have to pay taxes on alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food.

Professor LeAnn Luna stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more.