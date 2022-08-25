KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With student debt and loans being top of mind across the nation, many may also be wondering if college is worth the cost?

Celeste Carruthers, a professor with the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, spoke with WATE 6 On Your side about the issue. She said it is based on the person and their individual situations.

“On average, college is worth it,” began Carruthers. “College opens up job opportunities and higher pay down the road that will more than cover the cost of tuition, of living expenses, and of staying out of the labor market for a few years.”

“That being said, like any financial investment, it really doesn’t pay off for everyone, it’s not a guarantee,” she added.

While the University of Tennessee experienced record enrollment numbers for the 2022-2023 academic year, Tennessee colleges across the state cannot say the same as a whole. Since the pandemic, Tennessee’s seen a severe almost 10% decline in students going to college or technical school.

Carruthers said that is in large part due to the tempting job market that has remained competitive. She added that it could also be due to the rising costs of child care for older students.

As far as weighing options, Carruthers finished by saying those interested in any type of secondary education need to look at the net cost of it and how it will benefit their future.