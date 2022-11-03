KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s edition of Money Talks, a professor with the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee spoke about the increase retirees will see in their social security checks next year.

Matt Harris spoke about the the 8.7% cost of living adjustment or COLA for the average retired person, explaining it was tied to the consumer price index. He explains the goal is to keep seniors out of poverty amid historic inflation.

Harris said there are some downsides to the change being based on the consumer price index for workers, explaining it’s not always a direct correlation to how older adults spend their money.

Harris said it is not a “one-size-fits-all” situation, adding people have different needs based on geography, race, and age.