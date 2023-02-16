KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Money Talks at Midday, an economics expert from the Boyd Center for Business & Economic Research at the University of Tennessee spoke about the need for a Medicaid, or TennCare, expansion in Tennessee.

Matt Harris started by explaining the basic idea behind this effort to expand care and who it would impact.

Harris went on to share that aside from the coverage standpoint, he felt it could be a good idea from an economic standpoint.

He shared Tennessee is one of the bottom ten states for health coverage and an expansion would also support thousands of new jobs, boosting earnings in the state by $1.5 billion.