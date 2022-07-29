KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In this week’s Money Talks segment, a Boyd Distinguished Professor of Health Economics at the University of Tennessee’s Boyd Center for Business & Economic Research spoke about the current state of the workforce in the United States.

Matthew Harris also shed some light on those who were part of what was dubbed the ‘Great Resignation,’ speculating whether there was any regret.

Harris also spoke about the impacts of the two consecutive quarters of contraction in the U.S. economy. Thursday it was announced the U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.

Harris affirmed it wasn’t “time to hit the panic button.”

The report comes at a critical time. Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher borrowing costs.