KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the workforce in a post-pandemic world continues to evolve, two new phrases have entered the conversation, “quiet quitting” and “quiet firing.”

Don Bruce with the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee joined WATE 6 On Your Side at Midday to discuss what these two terms mean and how they can impact the economy.

What is quiet quitting? Quiet quitting is keeping a job and performing to standards, but not going above and beyond. This could mean not answering emails when off the clock or working remotely more often. It’s an emphasis on creating a work-life balance and gearing down from so-called hustle culture.

Why does it matter for the economy? Bruce said while the economy continues to create jobs and people are actually working, just not over-doing it, productivity will start to slide. He said this means we are not producing as much per worker hour. Bruce said this could be a response to wages and salaries growing more slowly than prices and if people feel their purchasing power is falling.

On the reverse side is quiet firing. Bruce spoke about employers becoming frustrated with so-called “slacker” employees, adding some active make working conditions intolerable so those workers might quit on their own without having to be fired.

Overall, Bruce said the economy is ripe for a re-calibration of employer-employee relationships. He says while the culture might be shifting toward a better work-life balance, we should always try to have good employer-employee relationships.

He encouraged employers to communicate clearly about needs and expectations. He also encouraged employees to not hesitate to move around to find the job that matches their needs.