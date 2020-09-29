Monkey rescued from cage in East Tennessee

by: Brittney Baird

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Animal Rescue Corps. rescued a 27-year-old monkey from a home in East Tennessee.   

ARC said Nikki was left with a caretaker about six months ago after her original owners abandoned her.   

Nikki was found locked in a parrot cage in a living room in a home in Athens, Tennessee.   

ARC rescued Nikki and drove her 13 hours to Oklahoma.   

A primate sanctuary there will give her medical treatment and integrate her to a new life with other monkeys of her same species. 

