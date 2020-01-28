Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K9 officer

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a K9 officer.
The sheriff’s office saying K9 “Eros” had to be put down Monday morning because of “medical complications”.
Monroe County Emergency Services said Eros worked with his partner, Corporal Clint Brookshire, for five years.
The sheriff’s office says the K9 served the sheriff’s office and citizens of the county well.
