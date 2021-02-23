Monroe County authorities arrest one in overdose death investigation

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A person of interest in an overdose death investigation has been arrested in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said members of the narcotics division, along with Madisonville Police department recently executed a search warrant at a home along Scenic View Road on Friday, Feb. 19.

Fentanyl, opioids, money, scales, and more were all recovered.

The person who was arrested is also a person of interest in an overdose death investigation. However, no more information is available, including the name of the person who was taken into custody.