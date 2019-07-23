Monroe County commission to vote on wheel tax increase

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Monroe County Commission plans to vote on a proposed resolution that would increase the wheel tax.

The initial resolution proposed increased the wheel tax from $25 to $75. Commissioners voted to lower the amount to $50, which increased the tax by $25 instead.

In a Facebook post from third district county commissioner Chris Wiseman, the current $25 wheel tax goes toward school debt.

“In 2018-2019, the county will collect right at $850,000 from the current wheel tax of that $850,000 it all is applied to the school debt which is little over $3.7 million dollars,” he wrote in the Facebook post.

He continued to write that the county was paying more interest on school debt than principal until recently.

The Wheel Tax has not changed since 1993.

The commission is also expected to talk about a possible property tax increase.

The meeting starts 6 p.m. Tuesday. WATE 6 On Your Side will update you with what happens.