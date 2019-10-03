Monroe County crash victim flown to hospital

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was flown by UT Lifestar following a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Ballplay Road Wednesday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, its agency along with Tennessee Highway Patrol were investigating the crash.

No names will be released as it was an active investigation conducted by Tennessee Highway Patrol, MCSO said.

MCSO also said traffic traveling in this area will be affected by the crash as emergency crews work to clear the scene; asking drivers to please avoid the area of 2200 block of Ballplay Road.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update with additional details when they’re made available.