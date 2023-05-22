MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Separate crashes killed two people by ejecting them from their vehicles in Monroe County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

On Friday, May 19, THP responded to a fatal crash in Madisonville around 1:56 p.m. near Povo Road.

In the crash report, a 1998 Jeep Cherokee was going westbound on Little Notchey Creek Road. The vehicle traveled up an embankment off the left side of the road.

The vehicle rolled and ejected the driver from the vehicle. The driver, a 31-year-old Tennessee man, was pronounced dead, according to THP.

On Sunday, May 21, the THP responded to State Route 165 (Cherohala Skyway) around 1 p.m. on May 21 after reports of a crash.

A 2007 Harley Davidson was going westbound on Cherohala Skyway when it went off of the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was thrown from the vehicle, the report stated.

The driver was identified as a 69-year-old Florida man. Stevens died in the crash.