TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are dead following a crash on August 31 in Monroe County.

According to a crash report from Tennesee Highway Patrol, a 2007 Ford F-150 driven by Marvin Parker, 46, was traveling west on New Hwy 68 when it crossed over the center line striking the driver’s side of a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado would come to an uncontrolled rest in the roadway with both the driver and a passenger being injured.

The THP said the Ford went off the road, striking multiple trees and rocks. The vehicle then overturned, ejecting three of its occupants. It came to a rest in a creek down an embankment according to THP.

32-year-old Shannon Blankenship, 23-year-old Jolynn Farner and 21-year-old Marvin Parker, who were passengers in the Ford, were killed as a result of the crash according to THP. The report add that all three were not wearing seat belts.

Marvin Parker, who was driving the Ford, was injured in the crash according to THP. The report also lists charges as pending against him.

