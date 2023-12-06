VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 200 jobs are coming to Monroe County through a multi-million-dollar investment by an environmentally-conscious biomaterials company.

Genera is a sustainable fiber solutions company in Vonore that works to be as environmentally friendly as possible. The company produces items such as plates, bowls, and to-go boxes from restaurants that are sustainable and locally grown.

“Genera has been here at this site for many years, but we have a significant expansion, about $350 million investment into the community,” Genera CEO Ben Mascarello said. We’re going to add about 230 jobs to the area.”

They’ve been working with local farmers, the University of Tennessee, and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to create a product produced, consumed, and recycled here in Tennessee.

“The difference between this and the typical molded fiber in any restaurant, or food service location that you might find, is that most of that product is produced in China, ” Mascarello explained.

Now they’re expanding their operations and need more hands to do so.

“We’re at a point now where we’re going to add our additional machines,” Mascarello stated. “This will be about ten times larger and that will be completed in sometime early ‘25.”

They’re hiring positions range from control room operators, and customer service personnel, to maintenance technicians.

Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram said seeing a company grow in the area is exciting.

”The employees of this company, the farmers, the producers of not only Monroe County but of surrounding counties that supply this product, but it takes a vision which has already been stated several times.”

“This is a vision that started several years ago with a piece of property owned by Monroe County Government.”

Now, the company has grown tremendously in the area while producing greener products. We’re told this is the only facility like this in Tennessee.

For more about available jobs, visit Genera’s career page here.