SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement has arrested a man who they believe may have been an active participant in the shooting that killed a two-year-old on Hawkins Road.

The United States Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Task Force, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel Kain McEwan who allegedly fled to Florida where he was believed to have been until recently, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

McEwan was indicted in June 2023 by a grand jury on two counts of felony murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, attempted especially aggravated burglary and reckless endangerment.

Liu Huerta, Itzhui Huerta, Malachi Franklin and Francisco Lagunas Jr. were also arrested and indicted this year. Franklin is currently out on bail.

On Feb. 14, officers responded to a home on Hawkins Road after a call that shots were fired. Police found multiple people shot, including a two-year-old.

According to police, the two-year-old, Alayna June Butts, was taken to the hospital where she later died on Feb. 17.

In the warrant, a man, identified as Lenning Huerta, was found dead on the porch with a gunshot wound. Lenning Huerta was believed to have been the person who shot Butts before he was killed.

There was another unidentified man lying on the ground in front of a vehicle with a wound to the top of his forehead. The boyfriend of Alayna Butts’ mother was also shot and taken to the hospital.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would again like to thank each agency that assisted in this

case, including The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Smoky Mountain division of the United

States Marshall Service, Knoxville Police Department, Sweetwater Police Department,

Madisonville Police Department, 9th Judicial Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the 10th

Judicial District Attorney General’s Office,” the news release said.