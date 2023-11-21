KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Monroe County Animal Shelter is hosting a dog adoption event this weekend, and people can receive reimbursement for their fees.

The Monroe County Friends of Animals is holding an event for the Pedigree Shelter Sunday Canine Adoption on November 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 170 Kefauver Lane. Organizers hope that several dogs will find new homes during the event as the shelter is currently full.

If you adopt a pet during the event, you will be reimbursed up to $200 per household for your adoption fees. You can submit your receipts from November 28 to December 22 to receive the reimbursement.

MCFA is currently constructing a new animal center as they have outgrown their current space. The new center is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

The Pedigree Shelter Sunday Canine Adoption Event is taking place across the nation. If you adopt a dog on November 26, you can submit your receipt to receive reimbursement for your fees. To learn more, click here.