MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials say a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured and a suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting that occurred over the weekend.

MCSO says the shooting happened at a home on Meadowview Lane early Sunday morning while deputies and Madisonville Police officers were attempting to arrest a man for allegedly making terroristic threats. That’s when the suspect fired a shotgun at law enforcement when he exited the house.

A deputy fired his service weapon back, but it is unclear if the man was hit. One deputy was injured after being hit in the shoulder by a shotgun pellet. He has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect, who has not been identified by officials, surrendered after a brief time and was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Sheriff Tommy Jones says the incident is still under investigation.

“We ask the community to keep law enforcement in their prayers,” Jones said.