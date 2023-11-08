SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 2-year-old believed to be with her noncustodial grandmother.

TBI said late Tuesday that they need the public’s help to find 2-year-old Willow Coon, who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Her noncustodial grandmother, Tanya “Lynette” Coon, 50, is wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on a Custodial Interference charge.

Willow Coon is described as standing 2’5″ and weighing 24 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Tanya Coon is described as standing 5’5″ and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call (423) 442-5002 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.