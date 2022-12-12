MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office plans to address the fatal crashes in Monroe County after the area saw an increase between 2021 to 2022.

There will be a “Safe Driving Press Event” at 4500 New Highway 68, Madisonville, Tenn. on Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. where the Tennessee Highway Patrol will join the Tennessee Highway Safety Office in addressing the fatal crashes.

According to the news release, Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN) showed that Monroe County had 13 fatal crashes in 2021 and 16 fatal crashes in 2022.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office believes contributing factors to the increase include different forms of driver error that could be prevented with safe driving habits. The most common issues they found include tailgating, drunk driving, reckless driving and distractions.

During the event, speakers will offer traffic safety tips and announce upcoming enforcement efforts to prevent crashes, injuries and fatalities.

For more information, contact Arriale Tabson at arriale.tabson@tn.gov.

Although there was an increase in fatal crashes in Monroe County, Tennessee Highway Safety Office reported the rate of crashes and fatalities involving teens decreased in 2021-2022 across the state.