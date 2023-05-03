MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A shoplifting suspect is facing charges after he allegedly used a stroller complete with a fake baby doll to attempt to steal merchandise at a Walmart store Tuesday night, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Alexander Owen Manina of Florida, was seen running out of the Walmart on U.S. Hwy 411 with a baby stroller and was eventually caught in a nearby parking lot and detained.

That’s when things got a little strange.

Madisonville Police said the shoplifting suspect had this lifelike baby doll in the stroller he allegedly used to take merchandise from a Walmart store on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo: MPD)

Madisonville Police officers checked the stroller and found a lifelike baby doll inside with an already-made baby bottle as well as stolen items worth more than $1,000.

These baby-themed items were believed to have been “used as a disguise to hide stolen merchandise,” MPD’s social media post on the incident states in part.

Manina had previously been caught for shoplifting at four different Walmart stores in Florida, MPD said, and during their search Tuesday night, officers found drug paraphernalia.

Manina was being held at the Monroe County Justice Center with no bond for burglary, felony theft of property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A court date for Manina was not yet known.