TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — A Florida man has died in a motorcycle crash on the Cherohala Skyway in East Tennessee.

James L. Stevens, 69, of Florida died when the motorcycle he was riding crashed around 1 p.m. on May 21, in the portion of the Skyway that is in Monroe County, near mile marker 18, according to the preliminary report.

A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol states that Stevens’ was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson Fat Boy west on the Skyway when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The Cherohala Skyway is a 43-mile National Scenic Byway that runs from Tellico Plains to Robbinsville, North Carolina. It winds up and over 5,400 foot mountains for 18 miles in North Carolina and descends another 23 miles into the deeply forested back country of Tennessee.