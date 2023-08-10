SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of former Sheriff Doug Watson Thursday afternoon. According to his obituary, Watson reportedly “passed away peacefully on Aug. 8 surrounded by loved ones.”

According to the news release, Watson worked in law enforcement for 37 years. He died at the age of 65.

The sheriff’s office shared that “his impact on the community extended far beyond his professional responsibilities, leaving an inedible mark on the hearts and minds of those he encountered.”

“Sheriff Doug Watson was one of the best men I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. He was a great boss, a great husband and father, a solid member of the community and the county,” Sheriff Tommy Jones said. “He was a superb sheriff, he loved this place and without the learning I received from him, from his leadership, his knowledge, his teaching, I would not be where I am today. He was one of a kind and a very special person.”

His obituary goes on to say that Watson began his career in public service in 1982 and served the people of Sweetwater and Monroe County as a “police officer, detective, fire chief, sheriff, and county commissioner.”

He was also a member of the Independent Order of Oddfellows and a former member of the Fraternal Order of the Police, the Fire Chief Association and the Sheriff’s Association, the obituary stated.

In his obituary, he was also described to be a “true sportsman” who loved the outdoors.

Watson has left behind a wife, four children and three grandchildren. He will be laid to rest on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Sweetwater Memorial Park in Sweetwater.

Jones added that the community and the sheriff’s office are mourning the loss of Watson.