KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people have been indicted in connection to the Sweetwater shooting that killed a two-year-old on Valentine’s Day.

Liu Huerta, Itzhui Huerta, Francisco Lagunas Jr. and Malachi Franklin received 36 indictments:

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

Felony murder (two counts each)

Attempted first-degree murder (three counts each)

Attempted especially aggravated burglary (one count each)

Reckless endangerment (one count each)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony (one count each)

On Feb. 14, officers responded to a home on Hawkins Road after a call that shots were fired. Police found five people shot, including a two-year-old.

The two-year-old, Alayna June Butts, was taken to the hospital where she later died on Feb. 17.

The investigation led to the four suspects, Liu Huerta, Itzhui Huerta, Lagunas and Franklin being arrested.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would again like to thank each agency that assisted in this

case, including The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Smoky Mountain division of the United

States Marshall Service, Knoxville Police Department, Sweetwater Police Department,

Madisonville Police Department, 9th Judicial Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the 10th

Judicial District Attorney Generals Office,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.