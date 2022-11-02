KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a human skull was found in a heavily wooded area of Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the skull was found on October 31. Several agencies responded to the location to help search for additional remains shared the sheriff’s office. The skull has been sent to the Knox Regional Forensic Center for examination.

MCSO said that no further information will be released until the victim has been identified and next of kin has been notified.