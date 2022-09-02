VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Skies over Vonore will be filled with hot air balloons this Labor Day weekend as the 9th annual Monroe Life Balloon Festival takes flight at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum.

The nonprofit event is a fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe County. The fun is scheduled 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4.

Admission is $10 a person, with kids 4 and under admitted free of charge. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

More than 800 children are enrolled at in the club, according to Staci Dean, North Director of Operations. “We are averaging about 300 kids after school and about 250 in the summer per day… and that’s just Monroe County.”

A balloon glow set to music will be held at dusk each day, organizers said.

Around 40 juried arts and craft vendors are scheduled to attend. Live music, food, games and an inflatable Kid’s Zone and more. Tethered rides will be offered for $20 a person from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., if weather cooperates.

Balloonists from across the country will be in attendance with their unique balloons. A new balloon at the event this year is “Daz,” a 110-foot tall Tasmanian devil who weighs around 480 pounds.