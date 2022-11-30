SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A generator at Sweetwater Hospital has been shut down after it caught fire Wednesday.

According to Monroe County EMA director Chad Leming, the malfunctioning generator was releasing smoke into the hospital. It also caught fire, but Leming said it was put out quickly.

This incident did cause a few patients to be moved to other area hospitals. The all-clear has been given to patients for normal activities to resume. However, the ER is shut down for the time being according to Leming.

