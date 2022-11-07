FILE – This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is accused of using a debit card belonging to a Madisonville woman after she was reported missing. The woman was found dead less than a week later.

According to court records, Andrew Young was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with the fraudulent use of a debit card that belonged to Chelsie Walker, who was reported missing on Halloween and found dead on Sunday in a remote area of Monroe County.

During the investigation, detectives found that Walker’s car was abandoned at a Walmart in Madisonville. After watching the store’s security footage, investigators saw Walker getting into a vehicle with another person.

That person claims he took Walker to Young’s residence on Oct. 29.

Investigators said bank records show Walker’s ORNL bank card was used to purchase gas at a gas station on U.S. Highway 68 in Tellico Plains. They reviewed the gas station’s security footage and saw Young using the card to pay $30 for gas at 1:19 p.m., which was after the date Walker went missing.

The Madisonville Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office partnered to investigate Walker’s disappearance. Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said Sunday that two people were taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.