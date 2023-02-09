MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is being held with no bond after officers say he set fire to an old Walmart building in Madisonville on Thursday.

Christopher James Fordham (Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher James Fordham is facing charges of arson and vandalism.

Bravo Patrol Shift Officers, along with Madisonville Fire and Rescue, responded to the old Walmart building around 9 a.m. on Highway 411 near Watts Street after reports of a fire.

Madisonville Police Department said officers found a male, identified as Fordham, and detained him for questioning.

During the investigation, they found that Fordham started the fire intentionally, according to Madisonville Police.

“This is the second intentional fire Christopher has set to a business in Madisonville within the last year,” Madisonville Police said.

Fordham was taken to the Monroe County Justice Center.