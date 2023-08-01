MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested Monday after Monroe County law enforcement says he traveled in a vehicle with no tires.

Dylan Patterson has been charged with driving under the influence, operating without a driver’s license, having no insurance and violation of registration, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

A Monroe County deputy issued a traffic stop on Patterson after claiming to have seen him driving without tires toward Madisonville. MCSO said parts from Patterson’s vehicle came loose and hit the cruiser.

The deputy claims that Patterson admitted to consuming more than one bottle of whiskey. MCSO also believes Patterson hit a property in the Rocky Springs area.

If anyone in the Rocky Springs area has damage on/near the property, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.