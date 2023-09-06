Efforts to reopen Cherohala Skyway in Monroe County after storm damage. Photo: Tennessee Department of Transportation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has released an update on efforts to reopen Cherohala Skyway in Monroe County after heavy flooding washed away a section of the roadway.

TDOT wrote on social media on Wednesday that, weather permitting, the roadway is anticipated to reopen by Friday, September 22.

Monroe County Tourism previously said that a temporary fix was set to be completed by early September. They wrote Wednesday that the repair efforts experienced a delay of one week.

A more permanent solution for the roadway will be completed at a later date, according to the update shared by Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram.

Tellico Plains Mayor Marilyn Parkers said the closure to Cherohala Skyway would have a big impact on the city due its economic reliance on tourism.

Not only did the flooding cause heavy damage, Tellico Plains was forced to issue a water boil advisory and close area schools.

While drivers can pursue other alternate routes, the official TDOT detour around the Cherohala Skyway closure takes drivers an additional 121 miles and nearly three hours to reach River Road from Old Furnace Road or vice versa.