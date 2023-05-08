TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has died in a workplace accident in Tellico Plains on Monday.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, an employee of Frerichs Saw Mill on New Highway 68 died after becoming trapped under a concrete barrier. The incident occurred around 3 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released. It’s not yet clear how the employee came to be trapped under the concrete barrier.

A Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesperson said that employers have eight hours to submit a report of a workplace fatality and that a report had not yet been received as 5 p.m. on Monday.

Frerichs is a family-owned and operated sawmill that has been in business in Monroe County for 70 years, according to the company website.